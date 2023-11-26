Monalisa Ups Airport Swag In Turtle-neck Black Dress, See Photos 

The stunning Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never ceases to capture hearts with her fashion choices. From stunning body-hugging dresses to cut-out dresses to ethereal sarees to mini skirts, Monalisa has the knack to style every look to perfection. This time, she ups her swag in a turtle neck dress as she arrives at the airport. Let’s have a look below.

Monalisa’s Airport Swag In Black Dress

Wow, wow, and how! Monalisa knows how to make fashion moments that attract eyes. And this time, the Nazar actress shows her swag in aa simple yet attractive style. The actress ups her airport glam in a black dress with turtle neck details and three-fourth sleeves. Followed by a long skirt with big pockets that look stylish. In the pure black outfit, Monalisa makes us fall for her beauty.

What’s more? Monalisa elevates her statement style with the small white pearl earrings. Her messy hairstyle in a low ponytail and secure with Bobby pins in the front complements her simplicity, making us wonder about her glam. At the same time, Monalisa looks edgy with bold winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and nude pink lip color. Decked in black, Monalisa embodies timeless charm. With the white sneakers, she completes her glam. And a black handbag adds a statement touch.

Monalisa’s poses make us fall for her beauty at the airport location, uplifting her airport swag like a queen.

Did you like Monalisa’s airport swag? Drop your views in the comments box below.