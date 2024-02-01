Monalisa Ups Glamour Quotient In Metallic Top & Skirt, See How

Monalisa, the sensational Bhojpuri beauty, takes the heat meter to scorching levels with her new look. The actress is known for her unique outfit choices and wardrobe collections. Her style often becomes the talk of the town, and the latest one is no exception. The diva, this time, wore a head-turning two-piece outfit that has created a stir on the internet.

The Nazar actress dons a silver metallic co-ord set from the Wabi Sabi clothing brand. The outfit features a bralette crop top with full sleeves and a ruched mini skirt with a thigh-high slit in front, increasing the hotness bar. The metallic shine grabs attention and the attractive figure stabs hearts.

But wait, that’s not all. Monalisa takes it up a notch by pairing her minimalistic accessories. She opts for silver earrings and a simple chain, creating a monotone look. The actress left her hair open, styled in curls. With bold black eyeliner and kajal, she accentuates her beautiful eyes. The rosy cheeks with pink lips suit her metallic charm. Monalisa flaunts her jaw-dropping figure throughout the photos, and we can’t keep calm. Every picture screams attention, and it is hard to resist the glamour quotient. The way Monalisa poses emphasizes her sizzling and hot avatar.

Are you, too, loving Monalisa’s new look in a two-piece outfit? Please share your thoughts in the comments.