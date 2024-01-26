Monalisa VS Akshara: Who Is Too Hot-to-handle In See-through Saree?

Saree is true love for every Indian girl and woman. No matter what trends in fashion every day, the charm of sarees never fails to make heads wherever you go. And our beloved Bhojpuri beauties Monalisa and Akshara Singh are known for their saree fashion. However, let’s find out who looks too hot to handle in a see-through saree.

Monalisa In Orange See-through Saree

The charming Monalisa shows her sizzling avatar in an orange see-through saree embellished with golden thread work. She pairs her look with the thin slip sexy blouse, raising the sensuousness. Her diamond-embellished necklace and earrings complement her appearance. She flaunts her figure effortlessly in the charismatic look. In the striking poses, the actress defines her picturesque figure, leaving us spellbound.

Akshara Singh In Beige See-through Saree

The stunning Akshara Singh shows her charm in a beautiful beaded beige see-through saree. She pairs her look with a matching beige blouse with a sensual neckline and classy full sleeves. She ditches heavy accessories to embrace the elegance of a saree in simplicity. However, her curvy figure looks jaw-dropping.

Comparing Monalisa and Akshara, it is difficult to take one name as both of them are too hot to handle in the sizzling see-through saree. However, who looks too hot to handle in the see-through saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments.