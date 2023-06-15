Monalisa Wants To Be The Queen; Looks Swanky In Glittery Gown

The stunning Monalisa has come a long way in her career. She has ruled over hearts with her versatility over the years. She has managed to impress both in Bhojpuri cinema and Hindi Television shows. Monalisa has never failed to surprise us with her acting, dancing, or style. Yet again, in the late post, she has become the epitome of beauty in a glittery gown.

Monalisa dropped some smoking hot pictures in her latest Instagram post. The diva donned a maroon half-shoulder thigh-high slit glittery gown. The bodycon fit and sequin designs looked glamorous. The diva styled her look with a messy low bun, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and matte maroon lips rounded her makeup. She accessorized her look with long diamond earrings and bangles.

Nazar actress shared these pictures with the caption, “I Would Like To be QUEEN of People’s Hearts….” Her sultry poses looked irresistibly attractive. She flaunted her curvy figure and emphasized her cl*avage. Every picture screams attention, and undoubtedly her glamour is on another level. Monalisa never fails to impress.

The actress rose to fame with Bigg Boss and later featured in shows like Nazar, Nazar 2, Bekaboo, and others. She is pretty active on her social media handle. She has millions of followers on her profile.

