Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara

Monalisa is a Bhojpuri industry's heartthrob actress. In the latest pictures, she turned muse in her sharara style, wishing for Eid.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 19:30:36
Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is a renowned name in the entertainment business. With the help of her dedication over the years, she has come a long way. Other than her acting pros, the diva is known to impress users with her fashion and style. And now the turned muse in Sharara as she wishes Eid Mubarak. Let’s check it out in the article.

Monalisa’s Eid Avatar

The charismatic Mona donned a fantastic dark red sharara set that included a kurta paired with sharara pants and a dupatta. Her beautiful accessories, shadowed eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and bold lips rounded her appearance. In contrast, her beautiful hairstyle decorated with flowers added to her glam.

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821651

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821652

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821653

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821654

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821655

Monalisa Wishes Eid Mubarak; Turns Diva In Sharara 821656

Throughout the pictures, she posed mesmerizingly. Her beautiful eyes and magical smile make one go drooling over her. Her striking poses and expression looked gorgeous. In the caption, she wished, “Eid Mubarak.” It seems the diva captured all these pictures in her vanity van. You can also style yourself like Monalisa for Eid and other festivals.

The actress rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss. Later she appeared in the show Nazar and Nazar Part 2. Currently, she is winning hearts with her performance in the show Bekaboo. While her social media presence with her style and lifestyle.

So let us know if you liked Monalisa’s Eid avatar. Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

