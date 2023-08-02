ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa With Hubby Vikrant Singh Seeks Blessings From Kashi Vishwanath; Check Out Photos

Monalisa recently shared pictures from Banaras as she took blessings from Kashi Vishwanath with her husband. Check out their amazing trip to the famous temple

Author: IWMBuzz
02 Aug,2023 21:00:13
Monalisa, amidst her busy schedule, took time off to take blessings from Kashi Vishwanath, a famous Lord Shiva temple in Banaras. The actress shared pictures from her visit with her fans. Let’s check it out.

Monalisa And Her Husband Takes Blessings

Monalisa and Vikrant, one of the most loved and adored couples in town, Monalisa and Vikrant, posed for fans in front of the famous and beautiful Hindu temple Kashi Vishwanath. The duo got married inside the Bigg Boss house, where the duo participated together.

Monalisa wore a plain green kurta with white prints and a green pajama with a multi-color dupatta for the beautiful pictures. She styled her look with a simple hairstyle and rosy makeup. At the same time, Vikrant looked handsome in a white thread work shirt with denim pants. The duo took blessings from the religious place and got the holy ‘Tika’ on their forehead.

Banaras is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Uttar Pradesh. After the blessing, the duo also enjoyed a boat ride in the Ganga river near the temple. The actress captured every moment to share with her fans. In contrast, the duo served couple goals with their mushy pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Kashi Vishwanath Ki Jay.”

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is very famous and holy place. It is the temple of Lord Shiva, also known as one of the Jyotirlinga.

Did you like Monalisa’s Kashi Vishwanath visit? Please drop your views in the comments and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

