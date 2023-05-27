ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'

Monalisa is a constant attraction of the media. The diva never leaves a chance to impress with her style. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is enjoying her Friday vibes

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 May,2023 20:15:47
Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..'

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa has always amazed her fans. She is one of the most talented actresses in Hindi Television and Bhojpuri cinema. The diva is one of the highest-paid in the industry. Currently, she is entertaining the audience with her performance in the Colors show Bekaboo. She is pretty active on Instagram, and yet again, the diva shared a set of pictures on her profile. Read the article below to check out her latest pictures.

In the latest pictures, the actress donned a beautiful beige bodycon dress with turtleneck details. The bold eye makeup blushed cheeks, luscious lips, and open hairstyle uplifted her appearance. She flaunted her sassy look while taking pictures on the road. The diva has always amazed her fans. She captioned her post, “Fridayssss.”

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810670

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810671

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810672

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810673

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810674

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810676

Reacting to her latest pictures, users shared their opinion in the comments. Actor Kunal Verma commented, “Hi Mona it’s Friday 😍.” A user wrote, “Wow beautiful looks shinning beauty in white skirts ❤️🔥😍.” “Pretty pretty ✨,” commented the other. And many others shared their love through emoticons.

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810678

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810679

Monalisa Wows In Beige Bodycon; Kunal Verma Says 'Hi..' 810680

Monalisa constantly shares her stunning looks that make fans go crushing over her. She owns a massive fandom on her Instagram account. Previously her post dancing with her co-star buzzed over the internet. She has also appeared in shows like Nazar, Bigg Boss, etc.

