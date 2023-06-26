ADVERTISEMENT
Monalisa's Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch

Monalisa is a constant interest of the media. She knows how to pull the audience's attention towards her. Her latest couple dance with Shalin Bahot is creating buzz

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jun,2023 20:01:22
Monalisa's Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot Is Spectacular; Watch

Monalisa is a heartthrob in Bhojpuri cinema. She has ruled over the heart with her performance and style. The diva always captivates her fans, whether it’s her style, acting, or dance. And yet again, her dancing moves with Shalin Bahot are circulating all over the internet. Let’s check it out below.

Monalisa’s Spectacular Couple Dance With Shalin Bahot

The Bhojpuri queen took to her Instagram and shared a reel video dancing with her co-star Shalin Bahot. In the video, Monalisa can be seen dancing with her perfect and sultry moves on the song Ghungroo from the film War featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

The actress was dressed in a stunning one-shoulder red shimmery gown with a party mask on her face. On the other hand, Shalin Bahot donned a sparkling black suit. The duo grabbed attention with their couple’s dance. She captioned her post, “Dance Is My Passion… Dance Is an Expression… hellooo my dancing partner @shalinbhanot ….”

Monalisa and Shalin Bahot are co-stars from the supernatural show Bekaboo which also features Eisha Singh in the main lead role. Monalisa has also worked in shows like Nazar, the supernatural show where she played the role of Dayan and rose to fame. In comparison, she became a popular name after participating in Bigg Boss.

Did you enjoy the spectacular moves of Monalisa and Shalin Bahot? Follow IMWBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

