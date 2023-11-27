Monalisa’s High Power ‘Thumkas’ Making Hearts Flutter, Watch

Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa never fails to rule over hearts with her stints in the industry. Apart from being a top-notch performer on-screen, she is known for her active presence on social media. Today, the diva makes fans go swooning over her high-power thumkas. Let’s have a look below.

Monalisa’s High Power Thumkas

The Nazar actress is currently enjoying her time on Nepal vacation. However, she drops a fun-filled dancing video today to make you stand and groove with her. The actress took to her Instagram and dropped a video featuring herself in a bold avatar. In the video, she dances with full enthusiasm; however, her high-power thumkas with the sultry steps make fans’ hearts flutter.

Monalisa raises the hotness bar with her bold avatar as she dons a grey crop top with strappy sleeves paired with a pleated mini skirt. The open pattern accentuates her bold figure, making hearts flutter. With the gold accessories and minimal, she completes her glam. At the same time, white sneaker shoes complement her appearance.

The way she dances looks wow. Monalisa flaunts her thumkas on the old song ‘Ooee Baba’ from Anil Kapoor’s film Judaai. Sharing this video, she wrote in the caption, “A Fast Internet 🛜 That’s All We Want…

Quite Relatable Right???.”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.