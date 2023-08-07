Monalisa's Love For Lavender Is Visible In Her Sultry Six Yard Avatar

Monalisa is back with her glamour game. The actress in her latest avatar is making jaws drop in the beautiful six-yard drape. She is raising the sensuality bar and captivating her fans. In the beautiful drape, her new look screams, “I’m here to slay.”

Monalisa’s six-yard stunning look

The stunning actress wore a gorgeous lavender saree with mirror work paired with a sleeveless low-neckline blouse by Beatitude Stories. She adds an extra dose of glamour with a diamond choker and earrings. The beauty knows to embrace her sensual glam throughout the striking pictures.

But wait, there is more! Her wavy hairstyle and rosy makeup rounded her appearance in the sultry avatar. Her makeup and accessories complemented her jaw-dropping look. She makes fans go gaga over her glam.

You can be the show stopper with the glamorous look like Monalisa. In the pictures, she posed, flaunting her stunning figure. Her hourglass figure and the lavender six-yard drape look mesmerizing allure.

Overall, Monalisa knows to carry every look in the best way possible. She makes one wonder about her glam in the pictures. Her love for the ethnic drape has always amazed her fans and viewers. With her sensuality, the diva has us all wrapped around with her glamour.

Did you like Monalisa’s new look in the latest pictures? Please share with us in the comments box.