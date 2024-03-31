Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa is a true fashionista. Check out her must-have wardrobe staples to slay the summer vacation like a pro. Check out the photos below.

The Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa has an impeccable sense of fashion. Her summer wardrobe is a fusion of vibrant colours, lightweight fabrics, and chic silhouettes, from flowy floral printed dresses to breezy linen tops paired with high-waisted shorts. Accessorised with statement jewels, Monalisa exudes effortless elegance, perfect for soaking up the sun in style.

1) Comfy Co-ord Set

For a chilling and comfy walk in the summer, opt for this green crop top coordinated with matching cargo-style bottoms. With a simple hairstyle and makeup, you look summer-ready.

2) Denim & Crop Top

What can be better than a crop top and denim to slay the summer vibe? Well, a pair of neon bright sleeveless crop tops with blue low-waist denim is a perfect pair to make heads turn this summer.

3) Chic Two-piece

This isn’t a bikini two-piece but something chic yet comfy. The white printed backless cropped top with a matching bottom makes a good pair to slay the heatwave. The golden hoops and black sunglasses add an extra dose of sophistication.

4) Vibrant Hues

Summer is all about light and capturing attention, so make an attention-seeking appearance in a vibrant yellow co-ord set, pairing a plunging crop top with matching bottoms. The matching headband looks captivating.

5) Checkered Trend

Redefine the checkered trend by wearing a check top, which looks like a shirt, tucked-in light blue ripped denim jeans. With simple hair makeup, you can be wow.