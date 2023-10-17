Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa's Radiates Charm In Yellow-Green Lehenga With Jhumkas, See Photos

Monalisa is a queen of the Bhojpuri industry. Her new look in yellow and green lehenga radiates traditional charm. Check out the stunning photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Oct,2023 10:15:57
Monalisa's Radiates Charm In Yellow-Green Lehenga With Jhumkas, See Photos 861898
credit: Monalisa Instagram

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is a queen of traditional fashion. With her sensuousness, she embraces the aura of traditional outfits. Whether it’s a banarasi saree, sharara, or lehenga, she has the knack to pull it all gracefully. This time, she is radiating charm in the shine of yellow-green lehenga.

Monalisa’s Yellow-Green Lehenga

Uff! Monalisa looks too hot to handle in traditional charm. The diva dons a sultry blouse with intricate sequins and stunning motif designs. The slip blouse accentuates her beautiful shoulders with the jaw-dropping neckline. She pairs this designer blouse with a printed yellow and green lehenga. A matching dupatta completes her appearance. Her lehenga is from the shelves of Rashmi Aarya.

Monalisa's Radiates Charm In Yellow-Green Lehenga With Jhumkas, See Photos 861900

But wait, there is more! Monalisa adorns her charming look with rosy cheeks, beautiful shadowed eyes, and pink lips. Her open hairstyle gives her an attractive appearance. She adds sparkle with the long chandbaliyan. Yellow and green mix bangles complement her look.

Monalisa's Radiates Charm In Yellow-Green Lehenga With Jhumkas, See Photos 861899

Monalisa keeps her fans hooked to the screen throughout the series of photos through her sensuous avatar. She flaunts her curves and traditional charm with striking poses. You can be the charming girl of your group, just like Monalisa, in the radiating glow of yellow and green lehenga with comfort and style. We are in love with her ethnicity.

Did you like Monalisa’s traditional charm in lehenga? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Make Your Day Colorful Like Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, And Ayesha Singh In Pop Dresses 858226
Make Your Day Colorful Like Surbhi Chandna, Monalisa, And Ayesha Singh In Pop Dresses
Get 'Girl-next-door' or 'Desi Nari' Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide 856795
Get ‘Girl-next-door’ or ‘Desi Nari’ Vibes: Blend with Rashami Desai, Reem Sameer Shaikh & Monalisa’s style guide
Rashami Desai And Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse 856339
Rashami Desai And Bhojpuri Diva Monalisa Are Making Jaw Drop In Plunging Neckline Blouse
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set 850281
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set
Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips 849973
Antara Biswas, Aka Monalisa, Makes Jaws Drop In White Corset Midi Dress And Rosy Lips
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse

Latest Stories

Singer Ajayank’s debut song, “Nai Lagda,” with Loop Beats Records offers unreal brilliance shot with unreal engine magic. 862027
Singer Ajayank’s debut song, “Nai Lagda,” with Loop Beats Records offers unreal brilliance shot with unreal engine magic.
Director Sarvesh Mewara spills the bean on the dialogue When in doubt, think about the nation and what inspired him 862021
Director Sarvesh Mewara spills the bean on the dialogue When in doubt, think about the nation and what inspired him
Execrable Insufferable , Chandramukhi 2 Has No More Than Ten Minutes Of Kangana 862018
Execrable Insufferable , Chandramukhi 2 Has No More Than Ten Minutes Of Kangana
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj's anger turns costly for the Shah family 862023
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj’s anger turns costly for the Shah family
Tiger 3 To Release On A Sunday 862015
Tiger 3 To Release On A Sunday
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta chases the goons to save Srishti 862016
Kundali Bhagya update: Preeta chases the goons to save Srishti
Read Latest News