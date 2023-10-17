Monalisa's Radiates Charm In Yellow-Green Lehenga With Jhumkas, See Photos

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is a queen of traditional fashion. With her sensuousness, she embraces the aura of traditional outfits. Whether it’s a banarasi saree, sharara, or lehenga, she has the knack to pull it all gracefully. This time, she is radiating charm in the shine of yellow-green lehenga.

Monalisa’s Yellow-Green Lehenga

Uff! Monalisa looks too hot to handle in traditional charm. The diva dons a sultry blouse with intricate sequins and stunning motif designs. The slip blouse accentuates her beautiful shoulders with the jaw-dropping neckline. She pairs this designer blouse with a printed yellow and green lehenga. A matching dupatta completes her appearance. Her lehenga is from the shelves of Rashmi Aarya.

But wait, there is more! Monalisa adorns her charming look with rosy cheeks, beautiful shadowed eyes, and pink lips. Her open hairstyle gives her an attractive appearance. She adds sparkle with the long chandbaliyan. Yellow and green mix bangles complement her look.

Monalisa keeps her fans hooked to the screen throughout the series of photos through her sensuous avatar. She flaunts her curves and traditional charm with striking poses. You can be the charming girl of your group, just like Monalisa, in the radiating glow of yellow and green lehenga with comfort and style. We are in love with her ethnicity.

Did you like Monalisa’s traditional charm in lehenga? Let us know in the comments box below.