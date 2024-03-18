Monalisa’s Unseen Quirkiness In Blue Bodycon Gown, Watch Fun Banter

Monalisa is a famous Bhojpuri beauty who is known for her stints in the television world. Besides that, she is an active social media user and often indulges herself in fun banter, making reels and mimicking viral posts. In her latest video, the actress can be seen showcasing her unseen quirkiness in a blue bodycon gown. Check out.

Enjoying Sunday Funday vibes, Monalisa dropped a video showcasing her quirkiness. In the video, the actress can be seen dancing and making us swoon with her moves. She dances on the song “Ghumenge, nachenge, gayenge aur aish karenge magar kab?.” Basically, she wants to enjoy life, but it’s not happening. However, it’s just fun banter the actress is indulging herself in today.

Monalisa exuded unparalleled charm in her unseen quirkiness, donning a blue bodycon gown. Her ensemble accentuated her curves, enhancing her allure. With her confident demeanor, the actress effortlessly commanded attention, captivating onlookers. Keeping it simple, she looked gorgeous. And that’s her Sunday vibes—enjoying her day with funny things and living life to the fullest.

Monalisa is a famous actress who rose to stardom after participating in Bigg Boss in its 10th edition. However, her stints in shows like Nazar, Nazar 2, Namak Issk Ka, Bekaboo, etc., have been lauded.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.