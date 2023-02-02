Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a Bollywood actress, made her film début alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the thriller Baazigar by Abbas Mastan. She continued to act in movies after that, but the love drama Dhadkan, which came out in 2000, marked a turning point in her acting career.

One of those actors with impeccably preserved skin and a toned body is Shilpa Shetty. We all wish we had a flat stomach and abs, let’s face it. It might sound improbable, but with the right exercises and diet, you can make it a reality. Her extensive yoga practice is largely responsible for her having one of the sexiest bodies in town. She has three audio-visual CDs in which she performs different asanas and pranayam. She has also explained it in a way that is quite systematic and allows you to practice every day. She is knowledgeable about yoga and believes that it should promote calmness and harmony in the body, mind, and spirit.

Pada Sanchalanasana

In a video that Shilpa posted, she can be seen exhibiting a typical error that many do when performing the Pada Sanchalanasana.

Shilpa also outlined the advantages of striking this specific stance in the caption. She says that if this exercise is performed properly, it can treat stomach problems. Additionally, it is advantageous for the hip and knee joints and advantageous for building stronger abdominal and lower back muscles.

Viparita Naukasana

Shilpa has posted a video of herself practicing yoga on her Instagram account in an effort to motivate all of her followers to be in shape. “The body usually needs a little bit of a push to follow a regimen after it has worked without much of a break,” she commented while sharing the video. “Allow it to rest enough, but don’t let it stop moving. So I did some Viparita Naukasana practice today for a little while. The lower back, pelvic area, arms, shoulders, and hips are all strengthened as a result. Additionally, it enhances digestion, massages the stomach organs, and increases spinal flexibility. Please stay away from this pose if you just had stomach surgery or are pregnant.”

The other yogasana is mayurasana or the peacock posture. It is a challenging yoga pose that helps with attention and digestion. While strengthening the arms, also improves blood circulation and wrist flexibility.



One more is the hip opening flow, which combines the poses of Prasarita Padottanasana, Utkata Konasana, and Malasana. Together, these yoga poses help open up the lower body through hamstring, hip, and spine stretches and strengthening.

Source : koimoi