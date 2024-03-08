Women’s Day Special: Deepika Padukone-Rakul Preet Singh, Success Saga Of Bollywood Queens

Today, 8th March is International Women’s Day. On this occasion, we share the list of Bollywood actresses who are not only successful actresses but also businesswomen who empower women.

1) Deepika Padukone

The leading lady of Bollywood launched her own line, All About You, in 2015, which Myntra acquired. She has also invested in Epigamia, Furlenco, Blu Smart, Bellatrix, Atomberg Technologies, Front Row, Mokobara, Supertails, Nua, etc. The actress is also a brand ambassador for many companies and is associated with brands like Louis Vuitton, Levi’s, Jio, Pepsi, Adidas, Axis Bank, Tissot, Oppo, Vistara, Chopard, and Dabur.

2) Katrina Kaif

The Barbie doll of B-town is one of the highest-paid actresses. The diva turned entrepreneur launched Kay Beauty in 2019, India’s first beauty brand owned by a celebrity. She also invested in the beauty and lifestyle e-commerce platform Nykaa.

3) Alia Bhatt

The charming beauty invested in Phool.Co Nykaa’s parent company, FSN E-commerce, Style Cracker. The Darlings actress launched her own clothing brand, Ed-a-Mamma, for children, which later introduced maternity clothes. She also became a producer and launched her production house, Eternal Sunshine Production.

4) Twinkle Khanna

She is a powerhouse of talent. The actress soon left the acting field to become a successful businesswoman. She is a renowned interior designer who launched her company, The White Window, in 2002. In addition, she is a famous writer and columnist.

5) Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The queen of hearts inspires fans with her fitness. The 90s actress owns the restaurant chain Bastian in Mumbai and is one of the early investors in the beauty brand Mamaearth.

6) Sushmita Sen

The veteran actress is also one of the popular celebrities in town, known for breaking stereotypes and empowering women. She is a successful businesswoman who owns the production house Tantra Films and a retail jewelry store in Dubai.

7) Anushka Sharma

The stunning diva of Bollywood launched her own clothing line, Nush, which supports various causes like animal welfare, gender equality, etc. In 2013, she launched her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, in collaboration with her brother.

8) Rakul Preet Singh

The Newlywed Bollywood beauty is a fitness enthusiast. To embrace her love for fitness, she started her entrepreneurship journey in 2016 by launching a gym, F45. Later, she became a co-founder of NewBoo.

9) Priyanka Chopra

The desi girl also made a buzz beyond the boundaries. A couple of years ago, the actress launched her own skincare brand, Anomaly. She also partnered with Maneesh Goyal and opened the restaurant Sona. In 2015, she started her own production house, Purple Pebble Pictures.

10) Kriti Sanon

The talented Kriti started her own clothing line, Ms. Taken. In 2022, she co-founded a fitness startup called The Tribe. Later, she launched her skincare brand, Hyphen.