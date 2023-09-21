Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are out for the kill this week. One of them murders her unruly husband by mistake. The other one is in a murderous mood about her husband’s entire family.

Both the ladies are at the cusp of a revolution: films with women at the women at the top have always had a rough time at the boxoffice. Here is their chance to prove themselves to be gender-comfortable vis a vis the male hero.

Kareena and Shilpa not only captain Netflix’s Jaane Jaan and T Series-Abundantia’s Sukhee,they run the show, and very capably , I might add. Both the beautiful actresses . fabulous in their 40s, will surprise you with their ability to hold the camera without dithering in the generous space allotted by the screenplay.

Kareena in Jaane Jaan is a revelation. She is a natural-born scene stealer. But in this cryptic film under director Sujoy Ghosh’s gentle supervision, she emerges with a performance that is at once seductive and artless. Kareena’s Maya is the master of selfpreservation. But she is not callous in her do-or-die bid to save her daughter and herself from catastrophe.She uses the men in her life without seeming scheming.

As for Sukhee, why is Shilpa Shetty(with or without the Kundra) not seen more frequently on screen? To begin with it is a little difficult to adjust to that hour-glass figure as belonging the harried housewife Sukhpreet, alias Sukhee, But once we get rid of our prejudices as to how a housewife should look , Shilpa is in a delightfully comic mode.

Both the lovely ladies shoulder their films ably and robustly.Let’s give them a standing ovation.