Morocco Diaries: Malavika Mohanan strolls in chic Victorian red-white checkered top, see pics

Malavika reminisced about a lovely afternoon surrounded by the refreshing mountain air, vibrant orangey oranges, and the adorable company of a cute little doggo. Check out pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jul,2023 10:00:24
Malavika Mohanan shared a stylish and sun-kissed picture, transporting us to her cherished memories in the High Atlas hills of Morocco. Despite the rainy Mumbai weather, Malavika reminisced about a lovely afternoon surrounded by the refreshing mountain air, vibrant orangey oranges, and the adorable company of a cute little doggo. It was undoubtedly a day filled with joy and happiness.

Alongside the picture, Malavika expressed her love for the cute top she was wearing, designed by @springorigin, and gave a special shoutout to the talented designer @apurvanayal. With her captivating smile and picturesque descriptions, Malavika Mohanan effortlessly captured the hearts of her followers, leaving them yearning for their own magical moments in exotic locations.

Decoding Malavika’s stylish look

Setting fashion goals on her social media handle, Malavika Mohanan stunned her followers with a picture showcasing her impeccable style. The diva rocked a chic red and white Victorian-styled checkered crop top that exuded elegance and sophistication. Pairing it flawlessly with a low-waisted denim jeans, she effortlessly combined modern trends with a touch of vintage charm. To elevate her look further, Malavika opted for a stylish white-framed sunglass that added a trendy edge to her ensemble. Completing her fashionable avatar, she sported a sleek pulled-back hairdo, emphasizing her stunning features. With her impeccable fashion sense and captivating style, Malavika Mohanan continues to leave her fans in awe, inspiring them with her unique fashion choices and sartorial elegance.

Check out below-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

