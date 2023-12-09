Mouni Roy announces major collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh, Disha Patani reacts

Bollywood sensation Mouni Roy recently took to social media to announce a major collaboration with the multi-talented Diljit Dosanjh. The duo, both adorned in chic white ensembles, exuded elegance and style in a shared snapshot that has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Captioning the captivating image, Mouni Roy expressed her admiration for Dosanjh, describing him as an artist who radiates pure light and gracefully dances through the ups and downs of life. The actress hinted at an impending project, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with the promise of something “exciting” to unfold in the coming days, weeks, or perhaps months.

Roy’s words echoed the sentiment of a fortuitous encounter with a fellow artist whose creative energy resonates with her own. The cryptic post has sparked speculation among fans, who are now eagerly awaiting further details about this mysterious collaboration that promises to be a remarkable fusion of talent.

Check out the photo here:

She wrote, “You go through life relentlessly and once in a while you cross roads with an artist who is pure light, who dances through life come ruin or rapture and you can’t help but feel very lucky to cross paths & work with em! @diljitdosanjh something exciting coming up in a few days, weeks or maybe months😋

Wait for it”

With the tantalizing promise of something extraordinary on the horizon, the countdown has begun for what is bound to be a groundbreaking revelation in the world of entertainment.

Top of Form

Disha Patani, who’s Mouni Roy’s best friend reacted to the same. Sharing her excitement in the comment section, wrote, “Can’t wait” along with fire emoji.