Mr. and Mrs. Mahi Actors Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Go On A Spiritual Ride And Perform An Aarti At Varanasi, Watch!

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are both extremely talented performers in Indian cinema. They have received recognition for their acting abilities and dedication to their trade. Their on-screen charisma and ability to play various characters have garnered them a devoted fan base and critical recognition in the Indian cinema industry. Today, the actress posted a video of herself with Rajkummar Rao at Dashashwamedh Ghat to seek blessings. Take a look at the video below-

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Spiritual Journey Appearance-

As part of their promotional tour for their highly anticipated film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor made a memorable visit to Varanasi. The actress looked resplendent in a blue and white saree with a silver border, complemented by a designer blouse. Her look was accentuated by a bun adorned with mogra gajra, minimal makeup, and gold earrings and bangles. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, exuded style in a white shirt and beige pants, topped off with a messy combed hairstyle and white sneakers. Get a glimpse of their stunning looks below-

The actors enjoyed their ferry ride in the evening and showcased their together moments with laughter, affection, and hugs. At the last appearance, the actor’s divine intervention by performing Ganga Aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat. In the video, Rajkummar stood close to Janhvi near the Ganga and held an Aarti plate.

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post, “Mr and Mrs Mahi ko itna pyaar dene ke liye shukriya Varanasi 🙏🏼💕.”

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.