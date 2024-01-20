Movies | Celebrities

Mrunal Thakur aces style in floral embroidered anarkali set, see photos

Bollywood diva Mrunal Thakur recently took a plunge into a floral fantasy with a stunning embroidered floral anarkali set, and it was nothing short of a traditional fashion spectacle. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Mrunal Thakur aces style in floral embroidered anarkali set, see photos

Mrunal Thakur recently took a plunge into a floral fantasy with a stunning embroidered floral anarkali set, and it was nothing short of a traditional fashion spectacle. The anarkali set, crafted from organza, was a visual delight with intricate leaf and floral textures weaving a tale of timeless elegance.

Picture this: Mrunal, donning the heavy embroidered ensemble, radiated pure grace. The details on the outfit were a work of art, with the floral motifs adding a touch of enchantment. To complete the look, she elegantly draped a matching floral dupatta, creating a seamless flow of traditional charm.

Now, let’s talk about the hair and makeup game. Mrunal opted for long wavy locks, giving a modern twist to the overall traditional vibe. Her sleek eyebrows and winged eyes added a hint of drama, perfectly balanced by the soft pink lips. It was a makeup masterpiece that accentuated her natural beauty.

Mrunal Thakur aces style in floral embroidered anarkali set, see photos 879263

Mrunal Thakur aces style in floral embroidered anarkali set, see photos 879264

No ensemble is complete without the right accessories, and Mrunal nailed it with a pair of earrings that complemented the overall look. The choice of accessories added a subtle sparkle, enhancing the elegance of the floral anarkali set.

In essence, Mrunal Thakur not only turned heads but also set a benchmark for traditional fashion goals. Her blend of organza, floral magic, and meticulous styling showcased her as a trendsetter in the world of ethnic couture. As she effortlessly combined grace with a contemporary twist, Mrunal left us in awe of her sartorial choices. A floral dream come true, indeed!

Read Latest News