Mrunal Thakur and Tamannaah Bhatia pull hilarity ahead of Lust Stories 2 release, watch

Tamannaah will be paired opposite Vijay Varma, while Mrunal will share the screen with Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi in Lust Stories 2. Scroll below to check the video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 21:00:21
The highly anticipated release of Lust Stories 2 is just a few weeks away, and one story that has captured our hearts features Tamannaah and Mrunal Thakur. Both talented actresses will be starring in different sections of the upcoming Netflix anthology. Tamannaah will be paired opposite Vijay Varma, while Mrunal will share the screen with Neena Gupta and Angad Bedi in Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Mrunal Thakur’s hilarity

Recently, the actresses shared a video on social media that had everyone in stitches. The video showcased Tamannaah and Mrunal lip-syncing to a popular audio meme template, and their hilarious expressions added an extra layer of amusement. The caption accompanying the post simply stated, “Just another lust story.”

The post garnered an outpouring of comments from fans and friends alike. Aparshakti Khurana couldn’t help but drop several laughing emojis, while rapper Badshah expressed his admiration with heart emojis. One Instagram user suggested that the two actresses should be paired opposite each other in Lust Stories 2, while another proclaimed that they were the ultimate duo.

Check out below-

The excitement surrounding Lust Stories 2 continues to build, and Tamannaah and Mrunal’s delightful chemistry in the video only heightens the anticipation. With a talented ensemble cast and intriguing storylines, the anthology promises to be an exciting and captivating watch for viewers.

Are you excited to watch Lust Stories 2? Let us know in the comments.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

