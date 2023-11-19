Mrunal Thakur shares heartfelt birthday wishes to young co-star Kiara from the sets of ‘Hi Nanna

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently took to social media to share heartwarming moments from the sets of the upcoming film “Hi Nanna,” celebrating the birthday of her young co-star, Kiara. In a touching post, Mrunal expressed her admiration for Kiara, describing her as not only a talented actress but also a delightful companion on set. The actress fondly recalled moments of play, dance, and shared words of wisdom with the young artist, expressing gratitude for the joy Kiara brought into her life.

In the birthday tribute, Mrunal praised Kiara’s upbringing by Shivani, emphasizing the child actor’s exceptional behavior, discipline, and artistic skills. Mrunal declared Kiara as one of the most beautiful kids she has ever met and expressed her joy in finding a true family member on the sets of “Hi Nanna.” The actress concluded with a heartfelt promise to cast Kiara in all her future films, highlighting the child actor’s integral role as the heart and soul of their upcoming project.

All about Hi Nanna

“Hi Nanna,” slated for a December release, features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and explores a heartwarming narrative of a father-daughter relationship. The romantic drama is set to captivate audiences across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, promising a tale that goes beyond love to depict the intricate dynamics between a father, his daughter, and the woman who captures his heart. As anticipation builds for the film’s release, fans eagerly await the on-screen magic created by the talented cast, with Kiara’s promising performance already hailed as a significant highlight.