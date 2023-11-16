Mrunal Thakur Spreads Her Magic In Rs. 1.88 lakh Black Sequin Lehenga

All-time stunner Mrunal Thakur has the skills to pull off every look effortlessly. From ethereal saree glam to bossy vibes in pantsuits to increasing sensuousness in sarees, Mrunal knows how to make heads turn towards her with her fashion choices. She is a social media bug, and her Instagram diaries are a treat for fashion enthusiasts and followers. A day ago, Mrunal spread her ethnic magic in the trendy black lehenga, dazzling like a star in the shimmery ensemble. Undoubtedly, it is a perfect choice for Sangeet night. Let’s decode her full look below.

On Wednesday, the Sita Ramam actress treats her fans with a Mid-week dump. She drops a series of photos with the caption, “The daze are long and the haze us strong.” In the shared images, Mrunal can be seen flaunting her magic in the black shimmery lehenga from the closest fine designer, Seems Gujral, and the outfit comes with a price tag of Rs. 1.88 lakh.

Mrunal’s ensemble includes a sultry deep V-neck black blouse with full sleeves, and the intricate shimmery sequin details all over the ensemble look attractive paired with a matching flared skirt featuring gold and shimmery work. With the sheer black dupatta, she rounded her dazzling avatar. She keeps it simple yet attractive with the oversized diamond stud earrings. Her open hairstyle, dewy minimalistic makeup, and blush pink lips complement her glam. At the same time, the pair of high heels elevate her glam.

So, are you ready to pull off this dazzling avatar this Sangeet ceremony? Let us know in the comments box.