Mrunal Thakur is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress is someone who’s done well professionally both in South cinema as well as the Hindi entertainment industry and well, given the kind of journey that she’s had in the professional space till today, we can all place our best in the fact that she’s a true rage and sensation in the true sense of the term. Her style game is effortless and that’s a quality which a lot of fans and netizens all over the country really admire in the true and genuine sense of the term. Be it stylish western avatars or classic desi outfits, she can truly win hearts and kill it in all.

So, to tell you all a little bit about her latest vogue game moment ladies and gentlemen, what do we all currently get to witness from her end? Well, right now, the gorgeous beauty was seen burning hearts with perfection at a recent event in a stunning and sexy saree and well, seeing her sensuality and hot avatar, we are truly going ‘ooh lala’ for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how would you all rate her look? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com