The two most endearing and admirable actresses and performers that the Indian entertainment industry has to offer are Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. Undoubtedly, their respective paths in the entertainment industry have been very different. But today, both are unquestionably on par with one another regarding their success rate and popularity in Bollywood. Rashmika Mandanna began her illustrious career in the South regional entertainment industry, whereas Mrunal Thakur started hers in the Hindi T.V. industry many years ago. From then on, there has been no turning back, and how can we explain this? Regarding their social media work, Mrunal and Rashmika are both incredibly fashionable and captivating, so it’s no surprise they enjoy showcasing their talents.

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted wearing a deep crimson lehenga from the Mishru fashion line. She wore a lehenga with a semi-sheer dupatta and a strappy crop top with a plunging neckline. She maintained a brief yet lovely appearance with a stack of bangles and minimum fancy makeup.

With her choice of a bronze-tone shimmer lehenga, Rashmika Mandanna made a glimmering fashion statement. The stunning ensemble included a plunging neckline, a backless sequined blouse, and strappy sleeves. Rashmika completed the appearance with classic earrings and a tidy ponytail.

On the other side, Mrunal Thakur, who is also the Lakmé brand’s ambassador, donned a line by Mishru, a designer recognized for producing Indian fusion clothing as well as bridal attire. This glitzy yet refined lehenga was all crimson (which gave off those 3D vibes) and draped in red petals. The style was unique, and the sleeveless, airy top with the full skirt seemed to hold a lot of promise. She also wore matching statement earrings with stones and a choker necklace in green. The dupatta was also pinned on the shoulder, completing the look. Mrunal chose winged eyeliner, bare lips, and a gelled hairstyle for her cosmetics.

Yellow is a cheery summer colour. However, Mrunal Thakur is arguing convincingly for it despite the frigid climate. Her ethnic outfit included a hand-cut mirror border dupatta, a silk organza lehenga, and an exquisitely multicoloured and rose gold hand-embroidered v-neck top. She chose hefty statement jewellery to go with the formal outing. A set of pink stone, pearl-detailed earrings, and a choker-style gold necklace. She had white-pink eyes, an emphasized blush, and shiny lips.

The bride who wants to flaunt an utterly distinct appearance on her wedding day and is modern are the two types of brides who would benefit most from wearing a lehenga.

It depends on the event and the wearer’s opinion of which glam lehengas are perfect for them because they are all very distinct.

