“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed

Rashmika Mandanna shares a hilarious video on her social media, dancing like a doll. Sharing the video, she asserts that her team has made her do this. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 May,2023 06:45:15
Rashmika Mandanna has carved a remarkable career for herself as an actor, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. With her natural talent, captivating screen presence, and versatility, she has gained immense popularity and acclaim. The actress became nationwide popular after Pushpa received immense love from the netizens.

Rashmika Mandanna shares the video all looking cute dancing

In the video, we can see her all gorgeous wearing a white-black crop t-shirt. The actress completed the top with her high-waisted ripped jeans. The actress rounded it off with her long hair curls and minimal makeup. She can be seen imitating a popular character, while her moves leave fans all awed.

Sharing the video, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “I was really shy to do this reel but my team got the best of me.. they made me do this and they only told me to put it up.. so here.. I just don’t know what to say.. 🙈🙈🐒🤣”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Beginning her journey in the Kannada film industry, Rashmika made a strong impact with her debut film “Kirik Party” in 2016. Her portrayal of the character Saanvi won hearts and established her as a promising talent. She followed it up with a string of successful Kannada films, including “Anjani Putra,” “Chamak,” and “Geetha Govindam.”

Speaking of her Bollywood work front, she was last seen in movies like Good Bye and Mission Majnu.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

