National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Reveals About Her Favorite Anime KaijuNo.8

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the National Crush of the Nation, treated her fans with the insights of her personal life. For those who don’t know, the Pushpa 2 actress is a die-hard fan of arts and cinema. This makes it evident that she enjoys watching different movies, series, and shows. Her Instagram feed shows her love for different content, such as anime, K-drama, K-pop, etc. She often shares details about what she is watching currently. Though she was quite busy promoting her upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress now treats her fans with insights into her latest favorite Anime. Let’s dive into her favorite Anime.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika dropped a photo featuring herself with the female character of her recent favorite Anime show, KaijuNo.8. The female character looks fierce in the black bossy ensemble, with stunning hair and a revolver in her hand. Rashmika recreates the scene with her touch as she wears a white off-shoulder crop top paired with a high waist tangerine skirt featuring a side slit, creating a sizzling appearance. However, Rashmika’s bangs hairstyle with golden earrings and minimal makeup added a touch of sophistication, and she resembles the character.

In contrast, Rashmika, in her caption, revealed that KaijuNo.8 is her current favorite Anime, and she asked her fans to watch and express her fans experiences. “You know what I binged watched yesterday? My recent favorite #KaijuNo.8! This anime is packed with epic action and comedy, some really killer animation style with a fun storyline that will keep you hooked throughout! Watch it now on Crunchyroll in Tamil and Telugu dubs and let me know how you like it?,” she wrote.