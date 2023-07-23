ADVERTISEMENT
Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on not joining ‘acting’, read

Navya Naveli Nanda, hailing from a prominent film family, has been a subject of speculation regarding her potential entry into the world of acting. Read below to know what she said

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jul,2023 03:35:16
Navya Naveli Nanda, hailing from a prominent film family, has been a subject of speculation regarding her potential entry into the world of acting. With contemporaries like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor embracing their family profession, the expectations of Navya following suit have only grown stronger. Notably, her brother Agastya Nanda is also set to make his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, “The Archies.”

However, Navya Naveli Nanda has made her stance on the matter abundantly clear. When asked about her thoughts on pursuing acting, she confidently stated that she had already made up her mind long ago. Whether it’s the influence of her illustrious film background or her own personal passion, Navya appears to have decided against stepping into the limelight of the silver screen.

Here’s what Navya Naveli Nanda said

Talking to Hindustan Times, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don’t want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do.”

Navya also added that how she has experienced gender equality at her home. Speaking about it, she said, “I have fortunately grown up in a family where everyone has always been very equal to both genders. No one has ever really implied any gender role on one specific person.” She added, “That definitely gave me a lot of clarity on what things should be like. I was grateful to grow up in an environment that didn’t enforce any gender roles onto me.”

