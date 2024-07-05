Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna And Hansika Motwani Inspired Sleeveless Back Design Blouse To Wear With Your Simple Saree

Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Hansika Motwani are stunning actresses and fashionistas in the southern industry. They always share glamorous photos on social media, and Instagram is proof of this. Today, the south divas are here for ethnic look inspiration in a sleeveless, back design blouse inspired by Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Hansika Motwani, which can elevate your simple saree outfit. Here are some design ideas and tips to consider:

Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, And Hansika Motwani’s Saree Look With Stunning Blouse Designs-

Nayanthara

Nayanthara wears a blue sheer saree with a dropped end piece, which enhances her appearance. She wears this ethnic saree with a matching color sleeveless, square neckline, plain bust-fit, back U-design, and knot-tied blouse, enabling the ethnic style to take center stage. This fit creates a well-balanced yet eye-catching ensemble that is ideal for gatherings.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a yellow satin saree with a gold border work saree and a dropped endpiece. It goes well with a broad, strappy, sleeveless blouse with a V-pattern neckline and a knot-tied deep backless blouse. Rashmika’s style combines traditional and contemporary fashion, making her look suitable for various occasions.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani wears an organza saree with a simple and elegant beige background, a multi-color floral print, and a dropped end piece. She also pairs it with a minimalist yet stylish blouse featuring a sleek sleeveless V-neckline and checkered pattern, a close-look top style blouse. Hansika’s understated elegance shines through in her minimalistic approach, making her look chic.

These blouse designs, inspired by Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, and Hansika Motwani, offer a blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair, making them perfect for various occasions.