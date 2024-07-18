Nayanthara To Pooja Hegde: 4 South Divas’ Heavy Jewelry Trends To Pair With Your Saree

The right choice of jewelry often accentuates the elegance of a saree. South Indian divas like Nayanthara, Jyotika, Rashmika Madonna, and Pooja Hegde have consistently set trends with their impeccable fashion sense, especially regarding accessorizing their traditional looks. Here are four heavy jewelry trends inspired by these South Indian beauties that will elevate your saree ensemble:

South Divas’ Heavy Jewelry To Pair With Your Saree

Nayanthara In Antique Ruby And Gold Jewelry

Nayanthara is seen adorning jewelry by Prince Jewellery India, which features intricate red rubies studded on gold. This type of jewelry typically includes heavy necklaces and stud-matching earrings, all featuring motifs like gods, goddesses, and peacocks. Pairing antique jewelry with a traditional gold saree creates a regal and timeless look.

Jyotika In Gold And Emerald Jewelry

Jyotika’s choice of gold and emerald-studded long jewelry exemplifies timeless elegance. These pieces typically include long necklaces, bangles, a ring with diamond, and matching earrings that drape gracefully over the peach saree, adding both length and sophistication to the overall look. The lush green emeralds provide a striking contrast against the golden hues.

Rashmika Mandanna In Blue Stone And Gold Jewelry

Rashmika Mandanna brings a modern twist to traditional jewelry with blue stone embellishments, heavy necklaces, matching earrings by Amrapali Jewels, multi-color bangles, and rings by Rare Heritage. These pieces are often contemporary, incorporating blue sapphires or blue gemstones that add a unique flair to her matching your saree looks.

Pooja Hegde In Multi-color Gemstones Studed Jewelry

Pooja Hegde dazzles in multicolored jewelry sets that combine gemstones like red ruby, emerald, diamonds, and pearls to create a vibrant and festive saree look. This type of jewelry, such as a heavy choker with heavy stud work, earrings, bangles by Razwada Jewels, and a ring by MK Jewels, is perfect for adding a burst of color and joy to your ensemble, making it ideal for celebratory occasions.

By drawing inspiration from Nayanthara, Jyotika, Rashmika Mandanna, and Pooja Hegde, you can master the art of pairing heavy jewelry with sarees, ensuring you look stunning at any event.