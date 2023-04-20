Neon oversized and bell-bottom denims, Rakul Preet’s perfect summer dress code

Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback pictures in stylish comfy neon shirt and denim jeans are giving us goals

Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion quotient needs no certain shoutouts. The actress has always been a stunner with her fashion look books. Whether it’s to slay in stylish western attires or traditional wears, the actress as never failed to wow us with her styles. Owing to that, today we are here with Rakul’s most gorgeous casual look in baggy shirt and bell bottom jeans that we think are perfect for the summers.

Rakul Preet Singh’s throwback pictures in casuals

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a set of stunning pictures. We can see her all gorgeous wearing a sheer neon green oversized shirt. The actress completed the look with her bell bottom denim jeans. She completed the look with her high top ponytail and black shades. She can be seen basking in the sun, strolling around and cherishing the nature view.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Here is an appreciation post for @soniajain2610 and the experience I had at one of her properties.. it was truly the mosttttt beautiful, peaceful , magical time at White Castle pawna ❤️ not to forget the yummy food , sweetest staff , 💯 hospitality .. I know where to go for a quick weekend getaway now”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Rakul started her career as a model and made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film “Gilli.” She then appeared in a number of Telugu and Tamil films before making her Bollywood debut with the film “Yaariyan” in 2014.

Some of her popular films include “Venkatadri Express,” “Loukyam,” “Nannaku Prematho,” “Dhruva,” “De De Pyaar De,” “Marjaavaan,” and “Attack.” She has won several awards for her performances, including three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in Telugu.