Nick Jonas thinks ‘Father’s Day’ is more about Priyanka Chopra than him

Nick Jonas recently showered his wife, the talented actress Priyanka Chopra, with the sweetest words in an interview. He called her an “absolute boss” and raved about her incredible mothering skills. As Father’s Day approaches, Nick humbly declared that the occasion is more about celebrating Priyanka than himself. But let’s not forget, he also gave a shout-out to his own dad, Paul Kevin Jonas, acknowledging his incredible job as a father.

Nick-Priyanka marriage and embracing parenthood

The couple, who exchanged vows in a dreamy wedding in Rajasthan back in December 2018, experienced the joy of parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 through surrogacy. Their joint statement on social media announcing the birth had fans around the world beaming with excitement. Love, laughter, and cute family moments are undoubtedly in abundance in the Jonas-Chopra household!

Nick Jonas on the Citadel actress

Talking to People, Nick Jonas said, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father’s Day, and I’m going to try to adopt that from him.”

He added, “We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I’m so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who’s just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It’s more about her that day than me.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.