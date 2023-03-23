Nora Fatehi, who’s been known for her electrifying dance skills has now shared a glimpse from her Orlando tour on her Instagram handle. In the video, we can see the gorgeous breaking a leg on stage with her crazy dance skills. The actress kept her glam game strong in her pretty designer mini outfit in the video. What’s more, the actress also shared glimpses from the tour, featuring her fans cheering up for her.

In the video, we can see Nora Fatehi wearing a frilled embellished white dress. The actress teamed the mini dress with her long wavy hair. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes, with glitters on the eyelid. She rounded it off with pink nude lips. The actress gave off nothing but glam goals in the outfit.

The video further featured Nora rehearsing her dance in the green room. It went on to feature her dancing and breaking a leg on the stage. The actress further shared some moments of her fangirls cheering up for her. We also see two girls screaming in excitement, “we love you Nora”. Sharing the video, Nora Fatehi captioned it with saying, “Orlando”.

Here take a look at the video-

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the song sequence of Thank God. The song Manike went viral in no time, given Nora’s grandeur on the screen. The actress showcased amazing belly dancing skills, while sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra. The movie also featured Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead.