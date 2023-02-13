In addition to being an active user of social media, Nora Fatehi is also skilled, in terms of dancing and an acting too. She frequently astonishes her followers with glamorous aesthetic photos on Instagram. The skilled dancer ups the glam factor in her most recent batch of photos dressed in a green one-shoulder dress with just an asymmetrical drape.

Nora Fatehi’s dress has a sweetheart decolletage, a boned bodice, an alluring cut-out underneath the bust, and a slit that continues up to her thighs. It is made of the softest fabric mousseline.

According to the official site of the designer’s label, Nora Fatehi’s gown is worth $1,855 (1,53,075). A pair of feminine, shining peep-toe stilettos by Nora Fatehi finalised her stylish ensemble. She rounded it off with a pair of golden pumps. For accessories, she decked it up with sheer accessories in emerald.

Sharing the pictures, Nora dropped green apple emojis in the caption. Here take a look-

One wrote, “Gorgeous fatehi❤️”

Another wrote, “You look amazing 🤩💯❤”

A third user wrote, “Green 💚💚💚💚💚💚 beauty of day”

Previously, Nora Fatehi appeared in the Sidharth Malhotra-led film Thank You. The actress sang in the movie’s “Manike” song sequence. Her movements in the song continue to be a unique example of sensuality. But let’s be honest, Manike isn’t the first one—far from it! When it comes to belly dancing, Nora Fatehi has almost always reigned supreme. She previously made headlines after her dance duel with Malaika Arora, the undisputed queen of B-town.