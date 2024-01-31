Nora Fatehi Looks Like Dream Girl In Ivory Embellished Saree With Halter Blouse

The stunning Nora Fatehi never ceases to amaze us with her fashion choices. She is known for her impeccable sense of style, just like her recent look in a dreamy avatar. With her glamour and glow, the actress has left her fans spellbound. So, let’s dive into her full look.

Nora Fatehi’s Dream Girl Look

When it comes to saree, Indian women never miss a chance to spread their charm in this six-yard elegance. And so did Nora Fatehi. For her latest photoshoot, the actress graced the scene in a beautiful saree from the shelves of Shyamal & Bhumika. Her saree is embellished with floral threadwork with small stones and diamonds. The zari work around the border looks good. At the same time, the hanging details add an extra dose of charm. She pairs the saree with the see-through halter neck blouse, accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones.

That’s not all! Decked in the six-yard elegance, Nora Fatehi looks super charming. The ivory shade in the all-white background with a dash of pink looks dreamy. Indeed, the actress looks like a dream girl in the simplicity. The Kusu Kusu actress left her hair open and completed her glam with rosy cheeks, smokey eyes, and pink lips. In the striking moments, Nora flaunts her six yards elegance with a charismatic smile on her face.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s dream girl look in an ivory saree? Share your opinion with us in the comments.