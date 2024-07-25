Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Friends, Shares Unseen Photo On Instagram

Nora Fatehi is a prominent actress and dancer in the Bollywood industry. She was last seen in Madgaon Express, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Apart from her acting skills, her social media presence is always on point. The actress always gives updates on her upcoming work, fashion, and more on Instagram. Today, the actress shared a photo of herself as she poses with her friend on Instagram. Take a look at the photo below!

Nora Fatehi’s Unseen Photo-

Taking to her Instagram post, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a light green strappy, sleeveless, backless, thigh-high slit gown, which gives a stylish look to her appearance. She styles her look with a side-partition straight hairstyle, paired with pink matte lips, and accessories her outfit with big silver ear hoops, which perfectly complement her outfit.

In the photo, Nora strikingly poses with her friends, all exuding joy and camaraderie. The snapshot highlights Nora’s effortless style and beauty as she stands out in a chic outfit that perfectly complements her vibrant personality. The actress poses with her friends, making it a delightful capture of their bond.

By sharing the photo, Nora Fatehi wrote, “Missing the gang,” with a kiss, red heart, and watery eyes emojis.

Nora’s post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments section with love and admiration. One fan commented, “My favorite gang, for sure, you are beautiful together.” It’s clear that the actress values her friendships and enjoys sharing these precious moments with her followers.

