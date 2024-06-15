Nora Fatehi Shares Unseen Photos From Her New Song ‘Nora’ Says, “Still Can’t Get Over”

Nora Fatehi recently set a new record on TikTok, as her recently released song, ‘Nora,’ ranked number one in the Newmusic TikTok list. The ‘Nora’ poster was also on the main banner of TikTok. Celebrating her success today, the actress shared unseen photos from the shoot and also expressed her fondness.

On Friday, Nora dropped some captivating unseen photos from the shoot of her recently released song, ‘Nora.’ Dressed in a traditional red Moroccan gown, the actress looked intriguing. Her high ponytail, bold black eyes, red lips, bohemian accessories, and black boots completed her look.

These unseen photos seem to be from the song where other dancers jam with the actress. There were photos of the camera and director, who gave Nora a detailed idea about the act and what they were expecting. The fun-filled photos are insights into the shooting day. Nora’s happy face makes it clear that she had a great time shooting for the ‘Nora’ song.

Expressing her feelings in the caption, she wrote, “Still cant get over the amazing experience we had shooting #Nora in Morocco with my team, it felt so spiritual. Keep streaming my new song #Nora @mohamedsaadstudio @abderrafia_elabdioui.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently appeared in the film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jamwal, Amy Jackson, Arjun Rampal, and others. She also featured in Madgaon Express alongside Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Khemu, and others.