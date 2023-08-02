Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics

Nora Fatehi has us drooling over her latest pictures, as she caught our attention with the glamour and glitter in shimmery ensembles. She left fans gushing with her flawless charm, edgy looks, and exquisite fashion taste. In comparison, her caption confused her fans.

Nora Fatehi’s Latest Pictures

She styled herself in a glittery blue plunging crop top, matching pants, and unbuttoned denim jeans. The purple fox fur added to her sassy and bossy look. The outfit was from the famous designer Nikita Karizma.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora Fatehi’s fashion game was on point with the silver accessories by Khanna Jewellers. The diamond and silver glove by Out House Jewellery added to her funky look. She left her hair half-tied, and rosy makeup rounded her stunning appearance.

In contrast, her striking poses in the picture caught our attention. Shreyans Dungarwal shot her as you move forward to see her whole avatar; the ripped denim and silver heels rounded her fiery look. Undoubtedly she is an inspiration with her style.

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling avatar in a plunging top and unbuttoned denim has left us in awe of her. She is truly an inspiration for fashion with her edgy and exquisite taste. Bravo to the whole team behind the captivating photoshoot.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s new sizzling avatar in a plunging top and trousers? Follow IWMBuzz.com.