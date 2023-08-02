ADVERTISEMENT
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics

In the latest Instagram pictures, Nora Fatehi treats her fans with her latest glamourous look in a plunging top and unbuttoned denim pants. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Aug,2023 09:15:33
Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839806

Nora Fatehi has us drooling over her latest pictures, as she caught our attention with the glamour and glitter in shimmery ensembles. She left fans gushing with her flawless charm, edgy looks, and exquisite fashion taste. In comparison, her caption confused her fans.

Nora Fatehi’s Latest Pictures

She styled herself in a glittery blue plunging crop top, matching pants, and unbuttoned denim jeans. The purple fox fur added to her sassy and bossy look. The outfit was from the famous designer Nikita Karizma.

Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Nora Fatehi’s fashion game was on point with the silver accessories by Khanna Jewellers. The diamond and silver glove by Out House Jewellery added to her funky look. She left her hair half-tied, and rosy makeup rounded her stunning appearance.

In contrast, her striking poses in the picture caught our attention. Shreyans Dungarwal shot her as you move forward to see her whole avatar; the ripped denim and silver heels rounded her fiery look. Undoubtedly she is an inspiration with her style.

Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839803

Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839804

Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Glamour In Plunging Top And Unbuttoned Denim; See Pics 839805

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling avatar in a plunging top and unbuttoned denim has left us in awe of her. She is truly an inspiration for fashion with her edgy and exquisite taste. Bravo to the whole team behind the captivating photoshoot.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

