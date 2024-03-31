Movies | Celebrities

The neon outfit dress charm is taking over the trend. The neon outfits exude a vibrant and energetic charm, capturing attention with their bold colors and modern flair. Whether it’s a sleek neon dress or accessorizing with neon accents, it adds a dynamic edge to any look. The stunning Bollywood divas Nora Fatehi and Ananya Panday graced their look in a neon dress. Let’s find out whose dress is hot.

Nora Fatehi’s Neon Dress

Flaunting her charm, Nora wore a neon bodycon midi dress. The outfit features a one-shoulder pattern with ruched detail, creating a sensual appearance. The corset bodice defines her curvy figure. With the golden hoop earrings, she looks stunning, and with the yellow heels, she looks tempting hot.

Ananya Panday’s Neon Dress

Showcasing her charm, Ananya wore a neon mini-dress. The strapless pattern defines her bustline and beautiful shoulders, and the body-hugging fit emphasizes her jaw-dropping figure. Her open hairstyle and minimal makeup create a mesmerizing glimpse. With black heels, she adds a statement touch.

Ananya and Nora did a great job styling their looks in neon dresses. The only difference is that one is wearing a midi dress, and the other is wearing a mini dress, but both looked hot in their respective styles.

Whose Neon dress did you like the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.