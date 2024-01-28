Nushrratt Bharuccha Redefines Royal Charm In Modern Black Dress, Check Out

When it comes to fashion, no Bollywood divas fail to rule over hearts. And such is Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress is known to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense wherever she goes. In the latest photographs, the actress has left fans spellbound with her charisma in the royal glam. The actress knows how to be in the spotlight with her fashion in a modern black dress. Let’s take a look.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Royal Charm

Making a head-turning moment, Nushrratt redefines her royal-ness in a modern way. The diva wore a chic black dress with a shimmery bodice and matte skirt. The thigh-high slit pattern raises the sensuousness. While the shiny purple pads, draped as sleeves, look like the wings of an eagle, giving her royal charm. The outfit hugs Nushrratt’s body in a way that defines her curves and figure, making us fall for her.

Ditching the regular heavy makeup and accessories, the Pyaar Ka Panchnama actress opts for simplicity. She styled her hair in clean combed and perfectly set behind, keeping his hustle free. At the same time, the smokey eyeliner with shiny eye shadow gives her an edgy appearance. The rosy-tinted cheeks and pink nude lips create a wow moment. With the pencil heels, the actress complements her overall appearance.

Did you like Nushrratt Bharuccha’s royal charm in a modern black dress?