Nushrratt Bharuccha Revives Style In Ivory Three-piece Traditional Outfit, See Photos

Nushrratt Bharuccha takes the fashion world by storm with her stunning traditional look in the latest Instagram dump. Known for her exquisite taste, she has often brought the best of her glam and made fans drool over her glam. This time, the beauty revives the fashion game in an ivory three-piece traditional outfit. Let’s have a look below.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Three-piece Outfit

Super stunning! Nushrratt Bharuccha has the knack of pulling every look to perfection effortlessly. The diva opts for an ivory outfit from the Awigna clothing brand. The low neckline slip blouse paired with high waist flared sharara pants accentuates her jaw-dropping midriff, making us fall for her charm. With the organza embellished shrug details, she looks like a queen of the town. In the beautiful ivory hue, Nushrratt Bharuccha looks divine beauty.

The grand catch of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s look is the white motif choker necklace with matching earrings. Her hair, secured sleekly, looks classy. Her bold black eye makeup enhances her beautiful eyes. With the rosy cheeks, she looks like a princess. At the same time, the pink matte lips complement her overall appearance.

In the series of photos, Nushrratt Bharuccha left us hooked with her beauty in the striking poses. Nushrratt’s reviving fashion makes us fall for her.

Did you like Nushrratt’s latest glam? Drop your view in the comments box.