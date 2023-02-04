She always looks great in her sarees, whether it’s for a red carpet-event or a movie promotion. She stands out from the crowd due to her ability to carry a variety of sarees. Check out some of Kriti Sanon’s stunning sarees that have mesmerized us in more detail.

The first saree that caught our attention is a pink saree with a black border and floral prints. This saree is a perfect example of how a simple saree can make a statement with its elegant design. Kriti Sanon paired this saree with a neat bun decorated with red flowers, which added a touch of tradition to her overall look.

Another stunning saree look of Kriti Sanon is when she wore a sheer blue saree. This saree was adorned with sparkly bits of blue and pink all over it, which added a touch of glamour to her look. Additionally, the saree’s hem was embellished with solid piping and double-tiered, lovely pastel sequins. We couldn’t help but be in awe of Kriti Sanon’s beauty as she appeared to be a real blue goddess in her saree.

Kriti Sanon also made heads turn when she wore a vibrant orange saree from the shelves of ace designer Anita Dongre. The saree had a simple yet sophisticated design, which Kriti Sanon carried off with great poise. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in this saree and proved that sometimes simplicity is the key to making a statement.

Kriti Sanon donned a vivid pink Banarasi saree while promoting one of her films. Her appearance was given a touch of freshness by the light green border and cherry blossom designs on her saree. She chose to dress in a strapless blouse that was tied in a knot, giving her a modern appearance. Kriti Sanon looked lovely in her saree, which was the ideal fusion of traditional and modern fashion.

Last but not least, Kriti Sanon radiated femininity in a golden Manish Malhotra saree. It is ageless and one-of-a-kind due to the combination of the modern golden metallic pallu and the golden zari with sequence and thread work. Kriti Sanon’s love of sarees and her ability to make any saree appear amazing with her elegance and poise were clearly demonstrated by this saree.