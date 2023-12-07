“One book, one pen, one teacher…” Samantha Ruth Prabhu advocates child education

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently devoted her time to engage with children at the Ekam education centre, a project she co-founded with her friend Shilpa Reddy. In a series of heartfelt pictures shared on her social media, Samantha showcased her meaningful interactions with the children at the centre. Expressing her commitment to education, she captioned the post with a powerful quote: “One book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world. I ♥️ Ekam.” The images capture the actress immersed in the learning environment, emphasizing the impact of education on young minds.

Ekam, initiated by Samantha and Shilpa Reddy, stands as a testament to their dedication to providing educational opportunities for children. The actress’s hands-on involvement in spending quality time with the youngsters at the centre reflects her genuine passion for making a positive difference in their lives. Through these heartfelt moments, Samantha not only showcases her commitment to philanthropy but also inspires others to contribute towards the noble cause of education for all.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Shilpa Reddy’s bond

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has expressed her love for Shilpa Reddy. And latter also has expressed what she feels for Samantha, saying, “Sam and I both used to believe that, after a certain age, it is impossible to develop or find best friends,” she added, “To our astonishment, we bonded instantly and profoundly. Our value systems are similar, like how we treat our own siblings or family. We respect each other and push and cheer (each other on) in all we do in life. Our friendship has only grown and continues to grow. Our personalities are completely different, but there is a common thread that connects us. We point out each other’s flaws and offer constructive criticism.”

The two collaborated to create Ekam Early Learning Centre together with educationist Mukta Khurana. Shilpa told to Femina, “We both agree that a child’s education should not interfere with his or her childhood,”