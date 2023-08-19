ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree

Anupama Parameswaran is a stunning South beauty. The actress ups the glamour quotient in a glittery saree, making her fans go drooling over her magical looks. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 09:30:31
Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843941

Anupama Parameswaran, the gorgeous, talented, and famous actress in the South entertainment world, has always grabbed attention in the headlines with her amazing style and personality. Today she ups the glamour quotient in her glittery saree, and we couldn’t resist but says, “Ohh La La.”

Anupama Parameswaran’s Glitter Glam

The stunning beauty in her latest Instagram dump is creating havoc with her glittery glam. In the black and white picture, Anupama spread her sparkling charm in a glittery modern style saree paired with a matching strappy sleeves blouse.

Her long earrings, bold eyes, and matte lips rounded her style. However, the perfect messy curls grab our attention. She posed, flaunting her curvaceous midriff in her dressing room. She exudes glamour with her sparkling look. At the same time, she kept her hand on her head and posed in a wavy style that raised the sensuality bar.

Undoubtedly we couldn’t resist her stunning style in the latest pictures as she uplifts her glamour in the glitter saree, which prompts us to sign “Ohh La La.”

Ooh La La! Anupama Parameswaran Ups Glamour In Glitter Saree 843940

Anupama Parameswaran is quite active on Instagram and never leaves a chance to impress with her ethnicity and move for fashion in her regular social media updates. She has huge fandom of 14 million on her Instagram handle.

Did you like Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘Ohh La La’ avatar in the glitter saree? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran 837280
Here Take Some Quirky Fitness Goals From Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834736
Anupama Parameswaran ‘blue-ming’ in satin ruffle sharara
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran's Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch 780990
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran’s Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic 780699
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree 779178
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree
Anupama Parameswaran's Haircare Routine To Follow For Curly Hair 776363
Anupama Parameswaran’s Haircare Routine To Follow For Curly Hair
Latest Stories
Parineeti Chopra Gets Moody Singing Amrinder Gill's 'Dildarian,' Video Goes Viral 843925
Parineeti Chopra Gets Moody Singing Amrinder Gill’s ‘Dildarian,’ Video Goes Viral
Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer 843888
Kalki 2898 AD: Dulquer Salmaan to be part of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer
iPhone 12 To OnePlus 10T 5G: Budget Gaming Phones Of 2023 843859
iPhone 12 To OnePlus 10T 5G: Budget Gaming Phones Of 2023
Kajal Aggarwal’s mornings are all about coffee and fashion flair, see pics 844028
Kajal Aggarwal’s mornings are all about coffee and fashion flair, see pics
Foodie Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Reveal Their Favorite Place To Eat In The Caribbean Island 843853
Foodie Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Reveal Their Favorite Place To Eat In The Caribbean Island
Nia Sharma Redefines Vogue In White Thigh High Slit Dress 843838
Nia Sharma Redefines Vogue In White Thigh High Slit Dress
Read Latest News