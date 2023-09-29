Movies | Celebrities

Oomph up party nights with these sultry blouse back designs: Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor's picks

Bollywood's leading ladies are a perennial source of inspiration. Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Shraddha Kapoor have recently wowed us with their sizzling blouse back designs that add that extra oomph to their style game

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Sep,2023 06:00:20
When it comes to elevating your party night look, Bollywood’s leading ladies are a perennial source of inspiration. Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Shraddha Kapoor have recently wowed us with their sizzling blouse-back designs that add that extra oomph to their style game. Let’s dive into their individual choices and what makes these blouse-back designs so enticing.

Parineeti Chopra’s Backless Blaze: The Bold Lace Back

Parineeti Chopra knows how to set the temperature soaring with her sultry fashion choices. She recently donned a backless blouse that redefines sensuality. The blouse features a plunging neckline, leaving little to the imagination. What makes it truly captivating is the intricate lacework that adorns the entire piece. Teamed with a stylish see-through black saree, Parineeti’s ensemble is a perfect blend of elegance and allure. Her sleek ponytail, bold eye makeup, and nude lips complete the look, making it a head-turner for any party.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Golden Sequin Scoop: The Glamorous Cutout

Shraddha Kapoor is no stranger to making heads turn with her impeccable style. Her recent pick, a scooped U-cutout blouse back design, is all about glamour and sophistication. The blouse is adorned with golden sequins that shimmer and shine with every move. Paired with a stunning blue silk saree featuring golden embroidery, Shraddha’s look is nothing short of regal. Her long wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and nude lips enhance the overall allure. To top it off, a pair of statement earrings add the perfect finishing touch to this glamorous ensemble.

Katrina Kaif’s Sabyasachi Stunner: The Traditional Modern Twist

Katrina Kaif, known for her timeless beauty, effortlessly blends tradition with modernity in her recent outfit. She chose an eye-catching orange Sabyasachi saree paired with a plunging neck sheer blouse. What makes this blouse back design stand out is the heavy embroidery work that adorns it, drawing attention to the intricate craftsmanship. But the penultimate catch is the stunning round cutout on the back, adding a contemporary twist to a traditional outfit. Katrina’s choice is a testament to the fact that you can embrace both the past and the present in your fashion choices.

These sultry blouse back designs exemplify how a well-thought-out detail can make a world of difference in your party night ensemble. Whether it’s Parineeti’s lace allure, Shraddha’s golden glam, or Katrina’s traditional modernity, there’s a style for everyone looking to make a statement. So, go ahead and experiment with these stunning blouse back designs to add that extra oomph to your next party night look!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

