OOPS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa in legal trouble for invalid driving licence?

Bhojpuri actress turns relatability into comedy gold as she takes to social media to share a hilarious reel that has everyone in splits. Scroll below to check on the video, to see what’s happening

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Jun,2023 07:35:55
Bhojpuri actress turns relatability into comedy gold as she takes to social media to share a hilarious reel that has everyone in splits. Expressing her concerns about her driving license, which led to a recent challan, it’s not the fine that has her worried, but rather the picture on her license that she believes isn’t doing her justice.

Monalisa’s hilarious video

In a playful and self-deprecating manner, she humorously points out that her picture isn’t flattering on any official document, be it her driving license or Aadhaar card. Accompanying the video, she cheekily urges her followers to follow her on Instagram, where she guarantees better-looking pictures. With her lighthearted approach and infectious laughter, this Bhojpuri actress knows how to keep her fans entertained while highlighting the everyday struggles we can all relate to.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Kisi Mein Bhi meri Pic acchi nahi hai… driving license, aadhaar etc…, sacchi mein… 😜😜😜 #instagram id follow kar lijiye instead…”

Have a look at the video-

Reactions

One wrote, “Superb outlook in Fabulous saree with #overall outstanding personality especially in beautiful #hairs where none of one can #compete”

Another wrote, “Always beautiful”

Do you relate to this hilarious video by Monalisa? Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? A visual treat to the eyes, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

