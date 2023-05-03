Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra's stunning MET Gala 2023 look, see comment

ADVERTISEMENT
Paris Hilton reacts to Priyanka Chopra's stunning MET Gala 2023 look

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
03 May,2023 09:48:10
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stunning and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the global entertainment industry. After having been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years, Priyanka Chopra, slowly and steadily became a force to reckon with like no other. From working her way to reach the top in Bollywood to eventually starting afresh and creating her own niche in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has indeed come a long way forward in her professional career and how. Today, she’s considered to be a legend in the true sense of the term and we are entirely in awe of everything for real.

Check out how Priyanka Chopra’s special MET Gala look got a cute reaction from Paris Hilton:

Well, just like every other time, this time too, Priyanka Chopra quite literally killed it with her event appearance. The occasion was MET Gala and Priyanka Chopra was seen wearing a stunning black embellished outfit that caught the attention of one and all. While we saw her getting appreciation from a lot of her other work colleagues, the best comment came from Paris Hilton who dropped an interesting comment on the post. She wrote “wow” and along with eh same, she compiled it with some interesting fire emojis. Well, do you all want to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Work Front:

Priyanka Chopra is currently getting a lot of love and appreciation for the Amazon Prime Video project Citadel and we love it. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Read Latest News