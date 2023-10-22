Movies | Celebrities

[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life

The day kicks off with Mrunal looking like a million bucks next to a beautiful pink china rose, and that's just the start. She takes us on a tour of an undisclosed city, keeping us guessing about her secret destination

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 10:15:57
Credit: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Get ready for a fun ride as we step into a day in the life of Mrunal Thakur. She’s your go-to girl for all things fabulous, and she recently shared her day on Instagram, and it’s a treat!

But the real magic happens when she transforms into a fashion icon, dazzling us with her drop-dead gorgeous outfits. It's like having a personal fashion show starring Mrunal herself. And, as if that wasn't enough, she also shows us some adorable moments spent with her furry friend – a cute meow.

But the real magic happens when she transforms into a fashion icon, dazzling us with her drop-dead gorgeous outfits. It’s like having a personal fashion show starring Mrunal herself. And, as if that wasn’t enough, she also shows us some adorable moments spent with her furry friend – a cute meow.

Mrunal sums up her day with a bunch of emojis that perfectly capture her adventure. It’s a peek into Mrunal Thakur’s life, and it’s an absolute delight! See photos here:

Mrunal Thakur’s work journey

Mrunal Thakur’s acting journey is quite remarkable. She started on TV with the show “Kumkum Bhagya,” where she played Bulbul and won hearts with her lively acting. Later, she moved to the big screen and made her Bollywood debut in “Love Sonia,” a challenging role where she shone. She continued to impress in movies like “Super 30,” where she played a supportive wife, and in “Batla House” and “Ghost Stories,” showing her talent in different kinds of stories. Mrunal’s journey is a great example of an actor who has succeeded in both TV and movies with her powerful performances.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

