Shahid Kapoor is one of the most amazing and brilliant actors that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The rockstar has been ruling the hearts of the masses for the last 20 years and well, that’s why, in all these years, he’s shown enough credibility in his body of work. From being the romantic lover boy in rom-com movies to eventually becoming the slayer action hero who knows effortlessly how to pull off dance steps and action moments, Shahid Kapoor has indeed been brilliant and fascinating in every aspect and for real. The best thing that one must admit about Shahid Kapoor is the fact that come what may, he never shies away or hesitates from attempting something bold and difficult. He’s always been a trendsetter whenever he’s been a part of entertaining content and well, this time as well, things aren’t different by any means.

Shahid Kapoor recently made his digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Farzi’. The series is created by Raj & DK and it has an amazing cast in the form of Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna and others. His social media game is literally lit and we totally love it. Well, right now, Shahid Kapoor is winning hearts with perfection in his latest stylish photodump and well, that’s why, we are absolutely in love with him for real. See below folks –

