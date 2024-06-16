[Photos] Ananya Panday Flaunts Her Airport Fashion In Quirky Selfies

Ananya Panday is known for her trendy and youthful style. The actress recently captured attention with her quirky selfies showcasing her stylish fashion. Ananya’s airport looks often blend comfort with chic elements, making them perfect for travel. Here’s a breakdown of her latest airport fashion ensemble:

Ananya Panday’s Airport Look In Quirky Selfies-

To rock her monsoon vibe, Ananya Panday opted for something comfy and cool that can be relaxing to wear. And if you are wondering what today’s vibe is, let us reveal that with her comfy jacket set, the actress is an inspiration to pull off an airport look. The outfit features a black U-neckline, plain top, matching black jeans, beige lapel collar, full sleeves, and length jacket.

Ananya Panday’s Hairstyle And Accessories-

Ananya confidently opted for a straight hairstyle with a back cap to complement the feminine and playful vibe of the outfit. The actress applied soft, natural makeup with matte lips to complement her face’s liveliness. Add a touch of glamour with statement silver earrings that complement the stylish outfits. The actress posed for a mirror selfie, displaying her toned form. Her flawless body and confident demeanor serve as an airport inspiration for others.

Ananya Panday is a popular Indian actress. She enjoys a huge fandom, with 24.8 million followers on her Instagram handle, and always updates her fans about her work, personal life, and fashion-related updates.

